Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,042 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 82,232 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 27,175 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 231.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 330,068 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $14,266,000 after purchasing an additional 230,546 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 54,505 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 142,193 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Trading Down 0.6 %

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $34.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.70. The company has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.55. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $52.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

STMicroelectronics Dividend Announcement

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is 6.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($44.90) to €52.00 ($53.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

