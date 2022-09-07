Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,650 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 69.7% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,332 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 9,172 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,437,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 11,943 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Bed Bath & Beyond

In related news, major shareholder Ryan Cohen sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $105,850,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,780,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,852,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Ryan Cohen sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $105,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,780,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,852,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sue Gove bought 50,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.61 per share, with a total value of $230,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,756.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 62,000 shares of company stock worth $288,720. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Performance

Shares of BBBY opened at $7.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $562.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $30.06.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The retailer reported ($2.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($1.50). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 90.91%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -6.79 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BBBY shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $7.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $6.50.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

