ORAO Network (ORAO) Market Capitalization Reaches $93,427.80

ORAO Network (ORAO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. ORAO Network has a total market cap of $93,427.80 and $37,817.00 worth of ORAO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ORAO Network coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ORAO Network has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001750 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002459 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.32 or 0.00856085 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015957 BTC.
About ORAO Network
ORAO Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,397,668 coins. ORAO Network’s official Twitter account is @OraoNetwork.
ORAO Network Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for ORAO Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ORAO Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.