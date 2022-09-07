Orbit Chain (ORC) Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. Orbit Chain has a total market capitalization of $87.32 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbit Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000739 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Orbit Chain has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar.

Orbit Chain Coin Profile

Orbit Chain (CRYPTO:ORC) is a coin. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain's total supply is 962,424,585 coins and its circulating supply is 614,793,591 coins.

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbit Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbit Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

