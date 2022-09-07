Orbitcoin Price Reaches $0.0929 (ORB)

Orbitcoin (ORB) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0929 or 0.00000491 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbitcoin has a market cap of $299,331.32 and $10.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Orbitcoin has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,888.79 or 0.99786665 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00063555 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00233163 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00147767 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.23 or 0.00244215 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005297 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00050484 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004265 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

Orbitcoin (ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

