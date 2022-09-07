Orchid (OXT) Price Up 8.3% This Week

Orchid (OXT) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Orchid coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000595 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Orchid has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a total market cap of $77.82 million and approximately $48.66 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Orchid Profile

OXT is a coin. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

