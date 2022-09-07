Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Oriental Land Stock Performance

Shares of OLCLY opened at $26.49 on Wednesday. Oriental Land has a 12-month low of $25.54 and a 12-month high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion, a PE ratio of 203.77 and a beta of 0.21.

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oriental Land had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $757.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.29 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Oriental Land will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Oriental Land Company Profile

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

