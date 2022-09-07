Origin Dollar Tops One Day Trading Volume of $357,000.00 (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 7th. During the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00005301 BTC on exchanges. Origin Dollar has a total market capitalization of $48.22 million and $357,000.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 48,557,974 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com.

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars.

