ORIX Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.31 Per Share (NYSE:IX)

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for ORIX in a research report issued on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.31 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for ORIX’s current full-year earnings is $10.52 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ORIX’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.23 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Shares of IX opened at $78.73 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.61. ORIX has a 52 week low of $78.43 and a 52 week high of $112.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in ORIX by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in ORIX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC grew its position in ORIX by 68.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of ORIX during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. 1.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

