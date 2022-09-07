Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) Shares Purchased by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) by 916.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 576,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519,946 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 0.26% of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics worth $10,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OCDX. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,140,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,405,000 after purchasing an additional 56,435 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 12,123 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 87,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000.

Get Ortho Clinical Diagnostics alerts:

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of OCDX opened at $17.63 on Wednesday. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $22.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -1,761.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.76.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc provides in-vitro diagnostics solutions to the clinical laboratory and transfusion medicine communities worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.