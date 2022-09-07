Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 214.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 68.7% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Trading Down 1.4 %

Oshkosh stock opened at $78.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 44.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.05. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $77.11 and a 52 week high of $125.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.53). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 83.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Oshkosh from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Oshkosh from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Oshkosh from $107.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup cut Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.20.

About Oshkosh

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

