Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $9.52 Per Share

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 31st. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will post earnings of $9.52 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.03. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $9.76 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.75 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.12 EPS.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on OVV. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ovintiv from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on Ovintiv and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities cut their price target on Ovintiv from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Ovintiv from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Ovintiv from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

Ovintiv Trading Down 1.4 %

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

Ovintiv stock opened at $52.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.02. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $27.42 and a 52 week high of $63.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 114.3% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 20.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.