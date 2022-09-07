OVR (OVR) Price Down 0.7% This Week

OVR (OVR) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 7th. One OVR coin can now be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00003810 BTC on exchanges. OVR has a market cap of $15.03 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of OVR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OVR has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005181 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,306.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005296 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002649 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00134666 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00036622 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022792 BTC.

OVR Coin Profile

OVR (CRYPTO:OVR) is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2020. OVR’s total supply is 95,013,434 coins and its circulating supply is 20,439,769 coins. OVR’s official Twitter account is @OVRtheReality and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OVR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OVR is a World Scale, open-source, AR platform powered by Ethereum Blockchain. OVR makes it possible for users provided with a mobile device or smart glasses to live interactive augmented reality experiences customized in the real world. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OVR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OVR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OVR using one of the exchanges listed above.

