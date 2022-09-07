Oxen Tops One Day Trading Volume of $480,214.00 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 7th. During the last week, Oxen has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. Oxen has a market capitalization of $12.49 million and approximately $480,214.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,371.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,638.05 or 0.08456108 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00191171 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00026572 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.17 or 0.00295103 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.63 or 0.00777589 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.51 or 0.00606615 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001219 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 59,805,031 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Oxen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.