Oxford Industries, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share (NYSE:OXM)

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) – KeyCorp raised their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Oxford Industries in a research note issued on Thursday, September 1st. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.95. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oxford Industries’ current full-year earnings is $10.03 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.59 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Oxford Industries Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $90.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.45. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $76.21 and a 52 week high of $119.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.02.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $363.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.92 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 83,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 27,056 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $397,000. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 9.0% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 4.1% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 17,239 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $878,000. 93.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

