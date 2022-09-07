PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Receives $95.21 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.21.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PCAR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

PCAR opened at $86.83 on Friday. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $77.00 and a twelve month high of $97.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.14 and a 200-day moving average of $86.75. The stock has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.89.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.26. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.45%.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,119 shares in the company, valued at $193,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 280.0% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

