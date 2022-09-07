PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 6,120.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,873 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in PACCAR by 280.0% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in PACCAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 800.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PCAR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Vertical Research cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.21.

PACCAR Stock Up 0.4 %

PCAR stock opened at $86.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.36. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $77.00 and a 1-year high of $97.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.75. The firm has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.89.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.26. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 21.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,119 shares in the company, valued at $193,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PACCAR Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

