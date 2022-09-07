Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 16,004 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,004 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYY. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.7% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.2% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.0% in the first quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $80.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.96. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $91.53.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYY. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Sysco to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

