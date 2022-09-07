Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 40,579 Shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) by 62.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,511 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 40,579 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PDFS. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $2,458,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 38,767 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $936,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 360,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,468,000 after buying an additional 27,631 shares during the period. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $745,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PDFS opened at $24.78 on Wednesday. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.34 and a 1-year high of $33.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.81.

In related news, CFO Adnan Raza sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $206,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,134.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,156 shares of company stock valued at $340,906. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

PDFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of PDF Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

