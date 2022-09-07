Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 7,176 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,176 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Centene in the first quarter worth $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CNC opened at $88.33 on Wednesday. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $59.67 and a 1-year high of $98.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.72 and a 200-day moving average of $85.95. The firm has a market cap of $50.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.52.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.18. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Centene’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Centene announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Centene from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.26.

In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $264,033.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,981,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Centene news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $829,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,898,668.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $264,033.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,981,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,200 shares of company stock worth $2,458,274 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

