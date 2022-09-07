Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 102 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 315.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 412,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $86,062,000 after purchasing an additional 313,297 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 242,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,502,000 after purchasing an additional 50,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.08.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of HON opened at $185.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $125.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.92 and a 200 day moving average of $190.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.35 and a 52-week high of $228.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

