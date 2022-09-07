Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,709 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in JD.com by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD opened at $59.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.56 and a 1 year high of $92.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.28.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JD shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $106.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.64.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

