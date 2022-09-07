Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,402 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $10,634,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,253,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,470,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $10,634,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,253,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,470,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin acquired 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $503,455.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,531,098.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 116,811 shares of company stock valued at $4,389,368 and have sold 316,000 shares valued at $12,102,475. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

KDP has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.17.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $37.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $41.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.46 and its 200 day moving average is $36.56. The company has a market cap of $53.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.61.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

