Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in DT Midstream by 29.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of DT Midstream by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of DT Midstream by 39.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of DT Midstream by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of DT Midstream by 5.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DTM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on DT Midstream from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

Insider Activity at DT Midstream

DT Midstream Price Performance

In other news, Director Peter I. Tumminello bought 3,000 shares of DT Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.80 per share, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Shares of DT Midstream stock opened at $54.95 on Wednesday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $59.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.94.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 74.64%.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

