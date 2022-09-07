Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) by 641.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 361,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313,131 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 20.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 55.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares during the period. 35.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of MLCO stock opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $296.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.51 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 48.76% and a negative return on equity of 106.14%. Research analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.