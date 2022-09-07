Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.71 Million Stake in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) by 117.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,770 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Byline Bancorp were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 53.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 112.7% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 10,657 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 30.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 106,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 24,715 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 100.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,731,000 after purchasing an additional 238,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BY shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp in a report on Friday, August 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Byline Bancorp to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Insider Transactions at Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp Stock Performance

In other news, insider Brogan Ptacin sold 10,300 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $252,865.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,194.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Mary Jo S. Herseth purchased 1,100 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $25,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,221.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Brogan Ptacin sold 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $252,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,568 shares in the company, valued at $382,194.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

BY opened at $21.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.66. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.20 and a 52 week high of $29.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.22.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 11.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Byline Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.14%.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.