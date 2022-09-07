Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.74 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,023 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 92.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reduced their price objective on Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.09.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $227.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $142.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $222.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.83. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

