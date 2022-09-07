Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.78 Million Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,007 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 91,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,900,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $336,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 4.9% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 90,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 276,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,722,000 after acquiring an additional 9,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

SSNC stock opened at $54.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.79 and its 200-day moving average is $65.63. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $84.85.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 29.74%.

In related news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $2,944,902.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on SSNC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, July 25th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

