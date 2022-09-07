Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.85 Million Position in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sierra Bancorp were worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSRR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 28.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 14,206 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Sierra Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $374,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new position in Sierra Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $341,000. MKT Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 9,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Sierra Bancorp news, Director Michele M. Gil acquired 2,000 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.27 per share, with a total value of $44,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,563.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sierra Bancorp Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $20.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.11. Sierra Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $28.92.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 26.13%. Equities analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Sierra Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut Sierra Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sierra Bancorp to $23.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

