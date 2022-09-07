Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.88 Million Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,675 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after buying an additional 6,776 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 26.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.3% in the first quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 67,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,340,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 11.3% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,636 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of VMC opened at $164.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $137.54 and a 1 year high of $213.65. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.12.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VMC. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Vertical Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.06.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

