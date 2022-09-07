Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.99 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 67.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,472 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,250 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.55.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $40.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.73 billion, a PE ratio of 69.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.85. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $47.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,694. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $847,509.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,971,201.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,694. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,264 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,673. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

