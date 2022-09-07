Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $3.01 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,481,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,461,967,000 after buying an additional 146,568 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,938,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $921,311,000 after purchasing an additional 303,487 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,996,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $836,436,000 after purchasing an additional 325,803 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $558,176,000. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,722,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,084,000 after purchasing an additional 140,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $81.51 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $105.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.45 and a 200 day moving average of $88.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.77.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

