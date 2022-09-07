Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $3.07 Million Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its holdings in IDEX by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 2,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEX by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its holdings in IDEX by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IEX opened at $200.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.14. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $172.18 and a fifty-two week high of $240.33.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. IDEX had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 19.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.82%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IEX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of IDEX from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $229.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $219.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.91.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

