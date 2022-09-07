Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 85.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,609 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 826.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1,025.6% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WRB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Argus started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.27.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

WRB stock opened at $65.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.62. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $72.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.77.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 12.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank purchased 1,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $88,692.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

About W. R. Berkley

(Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.