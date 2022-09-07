Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 90,656 Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 90,656 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at $72,517,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fluor by 951.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 638,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,807,000 after purchasing an additional 577,428 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at $11,952,000. Key Square Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fluor during the 1st quarter valued at $9,950,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in Fluor during the 1st quarter valued at $9,425,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLR opened at $25.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.19 and a 200-day moving average of $26.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.72, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.52. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $31.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.11%. Fluor’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on Fluor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Fluor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fluor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

