Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,890,000 after buying an additional 10,850 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 53,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,396,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 28,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,944,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 8,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on AJG shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.2 %

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $190,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,033,171.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total transaction of $190,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,033,171.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total transaction of $4,393,613.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,941.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 61,117 shares of company stock valued at $10,295,554 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $180.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $38.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $142.53 and a 12 month high of $191.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.77.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Featured Stories

