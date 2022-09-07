Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,746 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veritiv by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,832,000 after buying an additional 43,224 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 215,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,462,000 after purchasing an additional 37,042 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 4.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 213,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,501,000 after purchasing an additional 9,257 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 196,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,133,000 after purchasing an additional 16,038 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,211,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE VRTV opened at $120.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.43. Veritiv Co. has a 52-week low of $79.95 and a 52-week high of $161.10.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv ( NYSE:VRTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter. Veritiv had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 3.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Veritiv Co. will post 21.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing and Print Management (Publishing).

