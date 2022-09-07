Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 94,650 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 76.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 94,650 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,400,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,725,000 after buying an additional 282,542 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,484,436 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $354,019,000 after purchasing an additional 150,628 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,898,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,691,744 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $171,880,000 after purchasing an additional 335,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239,752 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $112,699,000 after purchasing an additional 79,347 shares in the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $307,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,071,910. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $307,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,313 shares in the company, valued at $22,071,910. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,883.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,334 shares of company stock valued at $381,538. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target (down from $96.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $106.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.13.

BBY opened at $71.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.57. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.29 and a twelve month high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 57.98%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

