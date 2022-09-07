PancakeSwap (CAKE) Achieves Market Cap of $559.59 Million

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 7th. One PancakeSwap coin can currently be bought for $4.04 or 0.00021215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PancakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $559.59 million and $32.88 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005258 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,020.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005376 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005256 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002689 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00135884 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00036388 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023135 BTC.

About PancakeSwap

CAKE is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 324,656,550 coins and its circulating supply is 138,672,054 coins. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap.

PancakeSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

