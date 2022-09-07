Pangolin (PNG) Price Tops $0.0430 on Major Exchanges

Pangolin (PNG) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 7th. In the last week, Pangolin has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One Pangolin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0430 or 0.00000224 BTC on exchanges. Pangolin has a total market capitalization of $5.35 million and approximately $231,890.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pangolin alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,022% higher against the dollar and now trades at $648.73 or 0.03374232 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005202 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.47 or 0.00860673 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00016837 BTC.

Pangolin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,310,463 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex.

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pangolin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pangolin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.