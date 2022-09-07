Parachute Price Hits $0.0005 (PAR)

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. During the last seven days, Parachute has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Parachute has a total market cap of $441,721.60 and $81,595.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00031660 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000095 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 878,603,675 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken.

Parachute Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

