Paramount Resources Ltd. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share, Stifel Firstegy Forecasts (TSE:POU)

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) – Stifel Firstegy reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Paramount Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now expects that the company will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.06. The consensus estimate for Paramount Resources’ current full-year earnings is $7.22 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on POU. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$39.80.

Paramount Resources Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of TSE:POU opened at C$28.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of C$3.96 billion and a PE ratio of 6.99. Paramount Resources has a 52 week low of C$14.28 and a 52 week high of C$40.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.74.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$536.20 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$31.00 per share, with a total value of C$465,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 259,604 shares in the company, valued at C$8,047,724.

Paramount Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 18.05%.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

