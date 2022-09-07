Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $720,070,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 230.5% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 417,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,912,000 after buying an additional 291,400 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,107,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,152,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,782,000 after acquiring an additional 185,523 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 768.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 192,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,124,000 after acquiring an additional 170,019 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PH. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. TheStreet downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.46.

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH opened at $266.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.07. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $230.44 and a 12-month high of $340.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.78%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

