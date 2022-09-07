PARSIQ (PRQ) Trading Down 7.6% Over Last Week

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. In the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. One PARSIQ coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000579 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $19.16 million and approximately $896,950.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00030359 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009010 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00085873 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00042537 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Stargate Finance (STG) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003681 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 173,215,032 coins. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.net.

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform.”

According to CryptoCompare, "PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform."

