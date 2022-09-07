Pastel Price Down 17.6% This Week (PSL)

Pastel (PSL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Pastel has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Pastel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pastel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Pastel has traded down 17.6% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 333.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.36 or 0.01270346 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005199 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001725 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002448 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.30 or 0.00859331 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00016369 BTC.
Pastel Coin Profile
Pastel’s official Twitter account is @PastelNetwork. The Reddit community for Pastel is https://reddit.com/r/PastelNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
