Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.40

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.40 and traded as low as $11.81. Patriot National Bancorp shares last traded at $11.81, with a volume of 2,200 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Patriot National Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Get Patriot National Bancorp alerts:

Patriot National Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.40. The company has a market cap of $46.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Institutional Trading of Patriot National Bancorp

Patriot National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PNBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $8.52 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Patriot National Bancorp stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Patriot National Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. 35.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patriot National Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, savings, prepaid deposit, on-line national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Patriot National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.