Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Patterson Companies to $26.50 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Patterson Companies to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.75.

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.27. Patterson Companies has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $35.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Patterson Companies will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Patterson Companies news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 4,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $144,909.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,748.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 4,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $144,909.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,748.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $301,124.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,186.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 28.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Patterson Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 113,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in Patterson Companies by 11.1% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 145.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

