Pax Dollar Price Up 0.1% This Week (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $946.43 million and $7.75 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Pax Dollar coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005244 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Arweave (AR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00050455 BTC.
- Carry (CRE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000205 BTC.
- CalltoCombat (CTC) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002906 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000312 BTC.
- Witnet (WIT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- Gamestarter (GAME) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000423 BTC.
- Origin Sport (ORS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000035 BTC.
- Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- Project Pai (PAI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
Pax Dollar Coin Profile
Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 coins. Pax Dollar’s official website is paxos.com/standard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard.
