Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.71.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Paya from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Paya to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Paya from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Institutional Trading of Paya

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Paya by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,862 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paya by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $500,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paya by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 85,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Paya Price Performance

PAYA opened at $6.11 on Friday. Paya has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $11.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average of $6.02. The company has a market capitalization of $806.98 million, a PE ratio of 203.73 and a beta of -0.01.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.95 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paya will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paya

(Get Rating)

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

Featured Stories

