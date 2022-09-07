Paybswap Price Down 6.5% This Week (PAYB)

Paybswap (PAYB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 7th. Paybswap has a market capitalization of $39,876.09 and approximately $110.00 worth of Paybswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paybswap coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Paybswap has traded down 6.5% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005283 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001716 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002452 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.27 or 0.00873109 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00016222 BTC.
Paybswap Profile
Paybswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,142,639 coins. Paybswap’s official Twitter account is @paybswap. The Reddit community for Paybswap is https://reddit.com/r/Paybswap.
Paybswap Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Paybswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paybswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.